COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says it is sad that those who looted SAA are roaming freely.

The Congress of the People (COPE) has called for the prosecution of executives who, the party says, have looted the South African Airways (SAA). The party has lamented the possible retrenchment of thousands of workers from SAA after a leaked document of the airline’s rescue practitioners emerged. In it, the practitioners are proposing to give severance packages to the entire workforce.

The move comes after government said it wouldn’t provide more funds for the airline’s rescue efforts.

The proposal has been described as the latest sign that state-owned SAA is on the brink of collapse. Cabinet is expected to deliberate on the future of the national carrier on Monday.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says those involved in bringing the airline on its knees should be held to account.

“So sad that those who have looted SAA are roaming the streets; not a single one are behind bars for stealing millions of rands from SAA. Very painful that more than 4 000 workers must lose their jobs. All these criminals that have looted SAA must face the full might of the law.”

In the video below, MPs say those responsible for SAA woes must be brought to book:

In March, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said in a statement that it had written to the business rescue practitioners of SAA, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, urging them to immediately apply to court to have the airline liquidated. The DA said that this is would prevent further wasteful bailouts to the national carrier, which the party said could be better used to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigation into alleged retrenchments at SAA

The Department of Public Enterprises said on Saturday that it would investigate alleged retrenchment of workers at the national carrier. The department said it has noted media reports suggesting that SAA is about to make full-scale retrenchments.

The public Enterprise department put on record that no such agreements have been concluded.

The department further stated that government is committed to a dynamic and viable aviation sector that will serve as a contributor to a number of sectors of the economy, including tourism, and also serve other commercial needs of the country.

In the video below, economist Ian Cruickshanks weighs in on the SAA saga: