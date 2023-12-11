UN releases draft text for COP28 Summit on emission reductions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United Nations climate body on Monday released its latest draft of the agreement it hopes to reach at the COP28 Summit in Dubai. The text outlines a range of actions that countries could take to reduce emissions.

The list did not refer directly to a phase-out of fossil fuels, which was a key demand by the European Union and many developing countries that are especially vulnerable to climate change.

The relevant section of the text states that the Parties recognise the need for deep, rapid and sustainable reductions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and calls upon the Parties to take action which could include, inter alia:

(a) Tripling renewable energy capacity globally and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

(b) Rapidly phasing down unabated coal and limitations on permitting new and unabated coal power generation.

(c) Accelerating efforts globally towards net zero emissions energy systems, utilizing zero and low carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century.

(d) Accelerating zero and low emissions technologies, including, inter alia, renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies, including such as carbon capture and utilisation and storage, and low carbon hydrogen production, so as to enhance efforts towards substitution of unabated fossil fuels in energy systems.

(e) Reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science.

(f) Accelerating and substantially reducing non-CO2 emissions, including, in particular, methane emissions globally by 2030.

(g) Accelerating emissions reductions from road transport through a range of pathways, including the development of infrastructure and rapid deployment of zero and low-emission vehicles.

(h) Phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption and do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible.”

