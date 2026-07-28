Coordinated attack on Mkhwanazi, Khumalo appears plausible: Johnson

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission that it “makes reasonable sense” for it to conclude that there appeared to have been a coordinated attack against KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo.

The remarks by Johnson come after her testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, where she denied allegations that the IDAC had been involved in a coordinated campaign against the two.

“I think that if we look at the matters in their totality, and we also look at this one, this one, commissioners, 3527 really bothers me, then the assertion that, or the conclusion you draw, makes reasonable sense,” explains Johnson.

Madlanga Commission | Adv Andrea Johnson faces 5th day of grilling: Canny Maphanga reports



The commission has also questioned why IDAC investigated human resources-related matters that fell within the mandate of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

This follows criticism of the IDAC’s investigation into the appointment of Khumalo, despite the matter falling outside the unit’s mandate.

The commission also heard that a 2023 PSC report found Khumalo’s appointment to have been lawful.

Advocate Johnson conceded that the PSC report should have removed the matter from further investigation.

“It is irresponsible for us as IDAC if the investigators had this, not to have brought it to my attention and for us to have had then a proper adjudication of what did we get in, what has happened in the interim, and does this still find place? Because just this report – don’t even worry about the mandate of IDAC – just such a conclusive report removes it from the realm of any kind of investigation,” says Johnson.

The former IDAC head has asked that she finish her testimony latest by tea break on Wednesday morning.

Madlanga Commission | Focus on allegations about misuse of Crime Intelligence secret service funds