The ultimate human race, the Comrades Marathon, is currently under way. This is the 96th edition of the race. Organisers have provided 42 well-stocked refreshment stations along the 87.7-kilometer route from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

These refreshments will provide over 17000 runners with hydration and energy.

“Over 4 000 volunteers are assisting in these refreshment stations. The items are sponsored by different companies and service organisations. In addition to cooldrink and water, the refreshments include 45 000 sachets of Amahewe , 1.5 tons of cooked potatoes, 2 tons of bananas as well as over 5 tons of oranges.”