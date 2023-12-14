Australian woman’s conviction quashed over death of her children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman imprisoned for 20 years over the deaths of her four children had her convictions quashed by New South Wales state on Thursday, with her lawyer saying she plans to claim “substantial” compensation.

Kathleen Folbigg was convicted in 2003 for the murder of her three children and manslaughter of her fourth.

Folbigg maintained her innocence and said the children had died of natural causes.

In 2019, an initial inquiry into the case reaffirmed Folbigg’s guilt. But in 2022, a second inquiry led by a former chief justice found that new evidence suggested two of the children had a genetic mutation that may have caused their deaths.

Folbigg was released from prison in June this year after being pardoned.