A 57-year-old convicted rapist is expected to be sentenced in the Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Louis Pepping was found guilty of raping a six-year-old girl in Lusikisiki in 2019.

During the trial, more than 20 witnesses testified against Pepping.

Acting Judge Mvuzo Notyesi described the crime as cruel and dehumanising.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Luxolo Tyali says they hope the court will impose a severe sentence.

“It is expected that the State will argue in the acclamation of sentence, the defence will argue in mitigation of sentence, then after that, the judge will take a decision and deliver the sentencing judgment.”

