The case against controversial farm manager Mark Scott-Crossley is on Monday expected to resume in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.
Scott-Crossley allegedly ran over a farm worker, Silence Mabunda, with a car at Hoedspruit in 2016 injuring Mabunda and breaking his cellphone.
He is facing charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder.
Scott-Crossley has since pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him.
He also failed in his bid to have a higher court strike his case off the roll.
Scott-Crosley is not new to controversy. In 2005, the Phalaborwa Circuit High Court found him guilty of throwing his employee Nelson Chisale into a lion’s enclosure.
However, in 2007, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside his murder conviction.
It gave him five years imprisonment on the lesser offence of being an accessory.