The case against controversial farm manager Mark Scott-Crossley is on Monday expected to resume in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Scott-Crossley allegedly ran over a farm worker, Silence Mabunda, with a car at Hoedspruit in 2016 injuring Mabunda and breaking his cellphone.

He is facing charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Scott-Crossley has since pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him.

He also failed in his bid to have a higher court strike his case off the roll.

Scott-Crosley is not new to controversy. In 2005, the Phalaborwa Circuit High Court found him guilty of throwing his employee Nelson Chisale into a lion’s enclosure.

However, in 2007, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside his murder conviction.

It gave him five years imprisonment on the lesser offence of being an accessory.