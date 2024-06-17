Contralesa warns against abduction of boys during initiation season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has issued a stern warning to initiation schools against the abduction of young boys during this initiation season.

According to Contralesa, some initiation schools hire other boys to abduct initiates at a fee.

The organisation is working closely with police to ensure the safety of young boys as the winter circumcision season gets underway.

Contralesa president, Chief Lameck Mokoena, says traditional leaders must work together to combat these kidnappings.

“We have teamed up with law enforcement agencies. If it is discovered that kids have been taken by force, we will act very harshly. Traditional leaders in all our regions and provinces must be ready to work with Contralesa to combat this. We are going to be friends with the courts to ensure that those responsible are punished severely.”

