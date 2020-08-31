Traditional Leaders organisation, Contralesa in the Eastern Cape, has expressed anger against the overlapping executive powers of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Xolile Nqatha. This comes after the MEC suspended two traditional leaders in Mbizana.

Contralesa Provincial Secretary, Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo believes that traditional structures would have handled the matter differently.

A clash of executive and customary powers has soured the relationship between the Eastern Cape CoGTA Department and Contralesa.

Chief Nomvuzo Hlamandana of the Esikhumbeni Administrative area says the allegations against her are just a plot to dethrone her.

“It’s because of our MEC supporting the opponents of mine because, when my husband died there were people that said the throne is not mine; the throne is theirs. So, there is friction between the family of amaFaku. It’s too bad, but I said to the people they must sit down and wait.”

Chief Mthethwa Hlamandana of the Isikelo Administrative area is concerned about what he termed “the interference of the MEC in this matter.”

“I am not happy because it should have started with the royal family and then there is a report of misconduct and then it goes further to traditional council, that there is a misconduct of inkosana, and the other body is the kingdom. They should exercise this. So, I do not know where does the MEC fit.”

Contralesa’s Provincial Secretary, Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo says these overlapping executive powers should come to an end.

“It is clear that these two systems are clashing in a way because customarily, the process is supposed to go up according to the hierarchy of the traditional leadership. So, if the MEC has the powers in terms of the legislation that gives him powers to do that, I strongly believe that even the process it should be following those traditional processes, it’s high time that we engage one another.”

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Provincial Spokesperson, Mamkeli Ngam says MEC Xolile Nqatha acted within his powers to suspend these traditional leaders.

Ngam says the main objective is to create peace and stability among villagers that are not happy about the alleged traditional leaders.

“The MEC is of the view that or any other public representatives in the exercise of their duties, they must ensure that there is good governance because, in this particular case of two traditional leaders, serious allegations are being levelled against them to the extent that they are selling land sites at exorbitant prices, those are serious allegations which have got a potential of causing conflict in that area and institute an investigation in that effect.”