Former Chairperson of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) in Limpopo, Kgoshi Letsiri Phaahla, says he was politically persecuted by the organisation, for throwing his weight behind ActionSA political party in June.

He says some Contralesa members, who are African National Congress (ANC) members, were not happy when he joined ActionSA and called for a motion of no confidence in him.

Kgoshi Phaahla tendered his resignation on Sunday.

The national committee of Contralesa subsequently disbanded the provincial structure on Monday.

Kgoshi Phaahla says the Contralesa leadership at national level has become an extension of the ANC.

“The decision to purge me is indeed politically motivated. Everything started after I took a conscious decision to be part of fixing this country that is going down a precipice under the ANC mismanagement. This is a decision that I took on the 28th of June that sparked everything that is happening now in Contralesa.”

“Contralesa at the national level is nothing. [It] has been an extension of the ANC and no more serving the interests of traditional leadership institution. [It is now] assisting the ANC to continue with its arrogance because it has the backing of leaders of rural constituencies,” adds Kgoshi Phaahla.

Meanwhile, Contralesa President, Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena has disputed the allegations by Kgoshi Phaahla.

“It was so apparent that this province will not function because of these deep divisions. We decided as NEC to disband this province. No member would be punished simply because he joined any political party. I’ll give an example of KZN, there are royal leaderships who belong to Inkatha [IFP], some belong to National Freedom Party, and some belong to the ANC. They’re all allowed to be members of Contralesa. No one will be expelled simply because they joined a political party of his choice,” explains Mokoena.