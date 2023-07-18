The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, a presidential pardon.

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed with costs the Correctional Services Department’s application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling regarding Zuma’s medical parole.

In the ruling, the Apex court found that the department’s appeal bore no reasonable prospect of success.

Contralesa president, Chief Lameck Mokoena says Ramaphosa must consider Zuma’s age and contributions to the country.

“Contralesa calls upon President Ramaphosa to to give the former President Jacob Zuma a presidential pardon. We respect the ConCourt judgments, but Contralesa believes strongly that Zuma deserves some sympathy by our own government for the role that he played in his political life. Contralesa calls upon those who hate Zuma with passion to please give our senior citizen a break.”

