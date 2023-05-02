Traditional leaders’ organisation, Contralesa has called on government to provide enough resources to initiation schools.

Contralesa President Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena was speaking at the organisation’s National Initiation Indaba held in Boksburg, west of Johannesburg.

He says they have resolved that all stakeholders must take full responsibility for what will be happening at initiation schools when the season starts.

Mokoena says they will ensure no illegal initiation school will be operational this season.

“Contralesa supports all the resolutions taken during the National Initiation Indaba that was held in Boksburg. That amongst other things all stakeholders must take full responsibility for what will be happening in all our initiation schools. That all initiates must be screened, parents must sign consent forms, no initiates will be assaulted at the initiation schools, no initiates will be deprived to have water, all illegal initiation schools to be clapped down as soon as possible, police to act swiftly if they are called to do so, doctors must be on speed dial so that they assist wherever possible. Government must also provide resources to our initiation schools.”

