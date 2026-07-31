Court hears contradicting evidence at Mapisa-Nqakula’s trial

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard testimony that appears to contradict a key aspect of the state’s corruption case against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Lieutenant-General Derrick Mgwebi testified that in December 2016, state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu asked him to arrange a meeting with the then Defence Minister after alleging that the Department of Defence’s former Secretary for Defence, Sam Gulube, was demanding escalating payments on the minister’s behalf.

VIP protector Thabiso Mathinya later testified that on 6 February 2019 he drove Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to the InterContinental Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, where he later saw Mapisa-Nqakula arrive.

His evidence differs from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s earlier testimony that she handed the minister R300 000 concealed beneath a wig at the airport VIP Lounge rather than the hotel.

The trial continues on Monday.

VIDEO | Mapisa-Nqakula trial continues with state witness cross-examination