Political Analyst and Author, Prince Mashele has denied any transgressions in the process of writing a book about Action SA leader, Herman Mashaba.

This after he was accused by Political Strategist and Researcher, Brutus Malada during an SABC News interview, of committing “academic thuggery” by not publicly disclosing this R12.5 million project.

The book has since been taken-off the shelves by Jonathan Ball Publishers, following reports of bribery between Prince Mashele and Herman Mashaba.

However, Mashele says he hasn’t done anything wrong, except to abide by the contract he signed with the publishers, containing a non-disclosure clause.

“There was no provision that required me to disclose the source of the funding for the research project. This is very important. And I did not disclose because, one there was no provision on Jonathan Ball’s contract, number two, the contract that I had signed with Herman, had a non-disclosure provision. So, I couldn’t disclose to other parties the contract that I had signed with Herman Mashaba. This is what has caused a lot of confusion, people say I lied.”

VIDEO | Prince Mashele responds to allegations about Mashaba’s book: