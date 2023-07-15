Load shedding can lead to a lot of frustration for many and causes quite a few inconveniences in our lives, which impact our eating habits, too.

There is no denying that load shedding is causing greater food waste with more of us throwing away greater quantities of food.

The concern is that continuous power cuts may be forcing people to turn to the consumption of fast foods more and more.

But what is the impact of load shedding on our eating habits?

Eskort’s Group Marketing Manager, Marcelle Pienaar, says, “We actually ran a survey in South Africa asking consumers to tell us a little bit about their food fails when it comes to load shedding. Thousands of stories rolled in about half cooked meals and date nights that went completely wrong, but I think, more importantly, we see the financial implication of load shedding on meal preparation.”

Pienaar adds, “Families are now forced to dine out more frequently and gone are the days of bulk buying and getting the value and the cost saving. So, we are buying smaller quantities of food which is definitely leading to increased expenses.”

The impact of rolling blackouts on food preparation and eating habits