The Commissioner for Children in the Western Cape, Christina Nomdo, says the continued violence against children is an indictment on South African society.

This after the bodies of two children, aged four and eight, were discovered in separate incidents on Monday.

Tamia Botha’s body was found at a nearby school yard in Paarl East while the body of an eight-year-old boy was found at Siqalo Informal settlement in Philippi.

Nomdo says child protection should be everyone’s responsibility.

“Sadly violence against children is still a daily occurrence in our country and our province, it is an indictment on our society, frontline services like the police and the Child Protection Services are called to action daily to assist with these incidents of violence against children and to protect children. The Commissioner for Children frequently calls for us to turn the tide on violence by taking individual and collective action.”