Retail giant Massmart says they have put contingency plans in place at all their Makro stores to avoid further disruptions from the wage strike.

More than 8 000 workers, affiliated to the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCWU), downed tools at Makro stores across the country demanding wage increases.

The union is demanding a 12 percent salary increase, with a R8 000 minimum wage. Makro has offered a 4.5 percent wage increase.

Makro which is owned by Massmart says it will address new wage demands in March 2023.

Senior Vice President of corporate affairs at Massmart Brian Leroni says, “Participation of strike action at our Makro stores has been subdued today (Friday). We have deployed temporary employees to stores around the country and all stores are trading normally. As matters currently stand picketing outside the stores has dropped off significantly.”

Video | Makro workers embark on 10 days of protest action: