The contest for the African National Congress (ANC) leadership positions in Limpopo is heating up. The current Party Provincial Chairperson Stanley Mathabatha is up against ANC PEC member Doctor Dickson Masemola.

Mathabatha is seeking a third term. He has been at the helm of the party in the province since 2014. Mathabatha ascended the party’s leadership after the disbandment of the provincial executive committee which has been led by Cassel Mathale.

Mathabatha has expressed confidence that he will continue leading the party.

“I have never lost an election as far as I can remember because I don’t fight losing battles. I calculate my forces properly, I’m a soldier myself and before I go to the battle I calculate my forces and assess the balance of my forces.”

In May ANCYL elective conference in Limpopo was halted

The ANC Youth League’s Limpopo elective conference had collapsed until further notice.

The conference, which started with the registration process, was unable to have its opening ceremony – where the party’s provincial chairperson and Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, was scheduled to deliver an address.

The conference was halted due to disputes over the credentials of some delegates.

For the past three years, the governing party’s youth league has been run by a task team, following its failure to hold an elective conference.