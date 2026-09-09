Police in Eastern Cape report reduction in contact crime  

Police in the Eastern Cape have reported a decline in contact crimes for the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, from over 15 000 in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year to around 14 000 for the quarter ending in June this year.

The statistics were announced by Police Provincial Commissioner Vuyisile Ncata at Dimbaza just outside Qonce.

While Ncata attributed the overall reduction in contact crime to the commitment by the men in blue on the ground, he is however concerned about the high number of crimes committed using firearms. Three hundred and sixty-nine murder cases and 321 attempted murder cases are attributed to firearms.

“I think and believe that we can do more because the firearms are a weapon of choice. Almost all the crimes are happening here, the matters, attempted matters, the robberies, the firearms, the weapon of choice. Yes, of course, we’ve recovered a high number of firearms including ammunition, and it was also last people that recovered. The number of rifles, the shotguns, and that were also stolen. So, it’s an indication that the police are very hard at work.”

Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqata is however concerned with the increasing rate of sexual offences.

“It has got to do with alcohol. Alcohol is a kind of the in-between factor. And some of the crimes are committed, are not policeable, because some are taking place between people who know each other, in households. And those are some of the incidents that are carrying. And some, you know, they owe to the lack of consequences. That’s why we are appealing for cooperation by the members of the community, because if we secure successful convictions of many, that is likely to serve as a deterrent for people not to do crime.”