The City of Cape Town says the consumption of alcohol in public spaces will be a key focus area for their enforcement teams this festive season.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says this is a major safety risk in terms of water and road safety.

The city launched its festive season safety plan on Saturday which will see more than 4 000 law enforcement deployed at popular destinations.

Smith has appealed to the public to not drink and drive.

“It is a mammoth task, but one that we have refined over many years of implementation. However, the plan is also contingent on everyone doing their bit and so I appeal to the public to work with us this year by taking responsibility for their personal safety. Be aware of your surroundings at all times, know where your children are and ensure that they are supervised at all times but most importantly, leave the alcohol at home, and when you have been drinking, please don’t get behind the wheel of your car,” says Smith.

Safety, awareness campaign ahead of Cape festive season: