Construction to rebuild the city of Shusha is under way in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan. 18 000 residents were forced to flee as a result of the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The SABC News team is in Azerbaijan as part of an international media visit to the country that has been involved in the war.

Construction to rebuild the city of Shusha is underway in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Thousands residents were forced to flee as a result of the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The city was established 270 years ago and was vandalized during the 30-year-long war. Shusha gave birth to many prominent people of culture.

“Rebuilding and reconstruction are well under way in the city of Shusha, like many parts of the conflict region in Azerbaijan. The plans for Shusha include a 450-block apartment building, schools, a hotel, and hospitals. The city is now a ghost town as residents fled during the war. City officials say the city will be developed in two years when residents are likely to return home.”

Parts of the Shusha castle was destroyed during the 30 year long Karabakh war

Fallen Heroes

Former soldiers of the first Karabakh army gathered at Martyrs Lane in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the first Karabakh war of 1990.

The befitting Martyrs Lane cemetery and memorial site in Baku are surrounded by the majestic Caspian Sea.

A magnificent backdrop honouring the thousands of brave souls that were killed in 1990 by the former Soviet army, during the first Nagorno Karabakh war.

Each of the black marble graves bears the image of those who died in various conflicts and wars in Azerbaijan.

Walking through the lane, silence fills the air. Red carnation flowers are placed on each grave site, symbolising the blood that was shed from the war that stole civilian lives.

Former army officers arrived in full uniform, gathering around the eternal flame monument.

It remains forever lit, the symbol that while lives have been lost – their memory and bravery is not forgotten.

Fizuli Rzaghuliyev is a military veteran from the former Azerbaijan Army.

“This sacred place is the lame of Martyrs and was founded after the January 1990 invasion of the Soviet troops to Azerbaijan, at a period of time when Azerbaijan was struggling for their independence.”

Tributes to fallen heroes in Azerbaijan: