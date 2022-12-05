Today marks the start of the construction of the Square Kilometre Array at Carnavon in the Northern Cape.

South Africa shares the hosting of the largest radio telescope in the world with Australia.

Ceremonies will be held in both countries at the same time.

The Meerkat, the frontrunner to the SKA has had numerous success bringing the clearest images of the galaxy.

The ceremony follows 18 months after it has been approved for two telescopes to be constructed. It will ultimately have 133 dishes being added to the already 64 ska-precursor telescope, meerkat. This will mean South Africa and Australia will boast the world’s largest and most capable radio Astronomy. Both countries’ science ministers will declare the sites open for construction at the same time.

World’s largest radio telescope launch in the Northern Cape: