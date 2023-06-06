The construction of the multi-million rand softball stadium at Polokwane in Limpopo has come to a halt. The Polokwane Municipality says that the contractor wanted more funds as there was a shortfall due to escalating costs.

There has not been construction at the stadium since September last year.

The Polokwane Municipality says the contractor experienced a shortfall of R11 million and did not have funds to complete the project.

Executive Mayor, John Mpe, says the cost of materials increased over time, affecting the contractor’s ability to complete the stadium.

“In terms of the stoppage, there have been engagements with the contractor, the contractor wanted the escalating process, and the fact that after COVID things went skyrocketing in terms of material, the contractor wanted to apply for the variation that was more than 20%.”

R51 million has already been spent on the project.

Mpe says construction will resume in the near future as they are contracting a new company.

“In a matter of thirty days, the contractor should be on-site, during the month of June, during the State of City Address we will make an announcement about the continuation of the project.”

A spokesperson for the Provincial Sports Department, Phelane Phakgadi, says they are aware of the situation.

“We have noted with concern that there has been a stoppage, the contractor left the site, we are delighted to note that there will be another contractor on site.”

Softball South Africa could not be drawn to comment on the matter.

The stadium is earmarked to be the largest softball stadium in the country. In the meantime, about 100 construction workers are unemployed.