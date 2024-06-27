Construction mafia suspects appear in Cape Town court

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements in Cape Town Carl Pophaim says they’re working hard to close in on the construction mafia which has brought several housing projects to a halt.

Ten suspects appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in connection with extortion charges.

One of the accused is a 40-year-old man, who has been charged with the murder of city official Wendy Kloppers.

She was gunned down on a site in Delft in February last year.

Pophaim says, “I’m very glad to see the progress in the case to see it being conjoined with a broader case because ultimately that’s what we want to see as the City. But also, as a sector for human settlements we want to see it done, anyone and everyone involved not only in Mrs. Klopper’s murder.”

“But also, those that are deteriorating the sector and destabilising us from delivering to communities brought to book and so the City and its law enforcement agencies, as well as SAPS and the prosecuting authorities, are working together.”

Statement by the Mayoral Committee Member for #HumanSettlements, Councillor Carl Pophaim Absolutely everyone and anyone who is involved in the murder of our official Wendy Kloppers must face the full might of the law. Read more: https://t.co/rHjekmgnU5#CTNews pic.twitter.com/4i4rTkvcyc — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 26, 2024

