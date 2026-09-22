Construction company linked to Mudzinganyama facing scrutiny

A construction company linked to businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama is facing scrutiny from the government after a video emerged showing him allegedly threatening women at a Sandton restaurant.

Mudzinganyama has since been arrested and charged with intimidation, while his former company, Moriel Infrastructure Group, is facing investigations into its government contracts and Construction Industry Development Board gradings.

Mudzinganyama, then executive chairperson and director of Moriel Infrastructure Group, was filmed allegedly threatening women after they rejected his advances.

In the video, he is heard threatening to put bullets in them and saying he would murder them.

Police have since confirmed an intimidation case against him.

“We can confirm that Lawrence handed himself over at Randburg Police Station. He was arrested and, subsequently, released on a warning to appear before court on the 1st of October 2026. The reason for this is because we are still hard at work conducting further investigation and taking all necessary statements that are required. I did indicate that we want to collect as much evidence as possible, so that when we go to court, we do not come back to further investigate. Once the investigation is concluded, the docket will be submitted to court before the senior public prosecutor to make a decision. There is a prosecutorial-led investigation, and the matter was discussed with the prosecutor this morning,” says National Police Commissioner for Policing Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili.

#sapsHQ [SAPS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON VIDEO TAKEN AT RESTAURANT] The #SAPS can confirm that Lawrence Mudzinganyama handed himself over at the Randburg Police Station. He was arrested and subsequently released on a warning to appear in court on 01/10. The reason for this is that… pic.twitter.com/VtiHhhJV7B — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2026

But the criminal case is now only one part of the scrutiny facing Mudzinganyama and his former company.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has ordered the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB)to investigate allegations that Moriel obtained multiple contractor gradings on the same day.

Questions have also been raised about whether the company met all the requirements for those gradings.

“Mr Macpherson requested that earlier on we improve the integrity of our register. Over the past two years, we have deregistered nearly 65 contractors for similar actions, where we receive information through tips.,” says CIDB CEO Bongani Dladla.

The CIDB says contractors on its register are expected to be good corporate citizens. But Dladla says any action against Moriel must remain within the board’s legal mandate.

“We register organisations and we expect that all our contractors will be good corporate citizens, and gender-based violence cannot be excused under any circumstances.”

The video has also drawn concern from gender-based violence activists, who say the remarks should not be dismissed. They are questioning whether the justice system is doing enough to protect people who may feel threatened.

“If you listen to the video, he says he will unalive someone and he will walk. The fact that he was arrested and he got bail just like that means he is roaming around the city, and who is to tell if he will not manifest what he said. I feel like the justice system has let us down,” says Kwanele Foundation President Shihle Sibisi.

South African National Road Agency (Sanral) has confirmed that it has two contracts with Moriel Infrastructure Group involving projects on the N1 and N2 national roads.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that the matter has been brought to its attention by the South African Police Service.

The department says it is conducting the necessary investigations and verifying Mudzinganyama’s status on its various systems. Once that process is concluded, Home Affairs says its findings will be shared with SAPS through the appropriate government channels.

-Report by Nonhlanhla Ntshingila