The Constitutional Court is set to rule on the constitutionality of the Executive Ethics Code insofar as it doesn’t require MECs, Deputy Ministers and Cabinet members, to disclose political party donations for their benefit.

At the centre of this rule, would be whether or not those who are campaigning for leadership positions within political parties should disclose their donations.

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has had his CR17 campaign under heavy scrutiny, regarding who was behind his presidential campaign in 2017.

Public Protector vs CR17 | Constitutional Court hears application by Mkhwebane against Ramaphosa

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The case is brought by amaBhungane and comes about from litigation concerning suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on donations made to Ramaphosa’s CR17 presidential campaign in 2017.

Mkhwebane investigated allegations that Ramaphosa received donations for his campaign from the likes of the embattled BOSASA.

Ramaphosa assured Parliament that he never received such a donation, South Africa still does not know who pumped funds for the CR17 campaign which saw Ramaphosa become ANC President in 2017.

The Constitutional Court ruling will chart a new path for politicians who intend to compete for internal party leadership positions, as the ANC prepares for its elective conference in December, with party president, Ramaphosa, set to contest for a second term.

Constitutional Court rules on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>