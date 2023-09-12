The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg is set to deliver judgment virtually today in the case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma.

The case has captured the nation’s attention as it revolves around Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute Ramaphosa.

Zuma’s legal team sought the intervention of the apex court after a full bench of the High Court ruled that his efforts to privately prosecute Ramaphosa were unlawful and unconstitutional.

The crux of the matter lies in Zuma’s accusation that Ramaphosa bears criminal liability for his alleged failure to investigate prosecutor Billy Downer, who is accused of leaking Zuma’s medical records during his arms deal case.

Judgment in the Ramaphosa, Zuma bid:

In his pursuit of this case, Zuma had previously attempted to appeal the dismissal of his private prosecution against Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, but those efforts proved unsuccessful.

The outcome of this case could have significant ramifications for both Ramaphosa and Zuma, setting a precedent for how private prosecutions are handled in South Africa’s legal system.

Zuma’s application for leave to appeal Downer private prosecution ruling fails:

