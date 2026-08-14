Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Constitutional Court rules in favour of Wild Coast communities

  • Wild Coast residents demonstrate against Royal Dutch Shell's plans to start seismic surveys to explore petroleum systems off the country's popular Wild Coast at Mzamba Beach, Sigidi, South Africa, December 5, 2021.
  • Image Credits :
  • Shell-protests-750x375
SABC News

The Constitutional ‌Court has ruled that Shell’s offshore exploration cannot proceed off South Africa’s Wild Coast.

The ruling is a setback for ⁠the oil major ​after years of legal ​challenges brought by communities and environmental groups.

The highest court in the land has overturned a 2024 judgment of the ‌Supreme ⁠Court of Appeal, which provided a lifeline to oil ​companies exploring ​off ⁠the country’s coast.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News