The Constitutional Court has ruled that Shell’s offshore exploration cannot proceed off South Africa’s Wild Coast.
The ruling is a setback for the oil major after years of legal challenges brought by communities and environmental groups.
The highest court in the land has overturned a 2024 judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal, which provided a lifeline to oil companies exploring off the country’s coast.
BREAKING NEWS: Constitutional Court rules in favour of Wild Coast communities, overturning SCA judgment that had allowed Shell, Impact Africa & Minister Mantashe to proceed with offshore exploration. For more visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/2eGrQia6tF
— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 14, 2026