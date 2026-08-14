Constitutional Court rules in favour of Wild Coast communities

The Constitutional ‌Court has ruled that Shell’s offshore exploration cannot proceed off South Africa’s Wild Coast.

The ruling is a setback for ⁠the oil major ​after years of legal ​challenges brought by communities and environmental groups.

The highest court in the land has overturned a 2024 judgment of the ‌Supreme ⁠Court of Appeal, which provided a lifeline to oil ​companies exploring ​off ⁠the country’s coast.