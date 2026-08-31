ConCourt dismisses Zuma, Mbeki bid to recuse TRC Inquiry chairperson

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the application for review by former Presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki to have Justice Sisi Khampepe recused as the Chairperson of the TRC Cases Inquiry.

The two former Presidents had argued in the South Gauteng High Court earlier this year that Khampepe would likely be biased due to her prior roles as a TRC Commissioner and Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was argued before the courts earlier this year, with Mbeki’s legal counsel, Advocate Ngwako Maenetje, submitting that Justice Khampepe’s past involvement in issues linked to the inquiry raises concerns.

Constitutional Court Justice Leone Theron handing down judgment.

LIVESTREAM: ConCourt hands down judgment:

Meanwhile, TRC Cases Inquiry spokesperson Lionel Adendorf has welcomed the court’s decision to dismiss the application.

Adendorf says the business of the Judicial Commission to determine whether there were efforts or attempts to stop the prosecution of TRC Cases since 2003 is on track.

“According to the judgment, the TRC cases inquiry continues with its work and it can now call on the two former presidents to assist to understand what has been happening and that is what this was all about and now the application has been dismissed,” adds Adendorf.