Constant electricity supply is not an election ploy: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed suggestions that the suspension of rolling blackouts weeks before the May 29th general elections is a governing party election ploy.

The country has been without rolling blackouts for over 20 days since the Easter weekend.

Some opposition parties say the lack of rolling blackouts is meant to help the ANC garner votes ahead of the polls.

They say the usual power outages will resurface after the elections.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media while campaigning at Pinetown outside Durban.

“You must remember that our electricity crisis started not two, five but fifteen years ago. The challenge came from the neglect and not doing the right thing.”

“Today we are reaping the consequences of not doing the right thing. Years gone by and now with the electricity action plan we’re ensuring that load shedding becomes a thing of the past. We are focusing on our transmission lines and this is not an election ploy, this is not a game and this is about doing right by the people of South Africa,” says Ramaphosa.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in KwaXimba, KZN