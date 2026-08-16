Constable Thapelo Tlometsane laid to rest at Gedroogde Village

The late anti-gang unit police officer Constable Thapelo Tlometsane has been laid to rest at Gedroogde Village at Zebediela in Limpopo.

Tributes for 29-year-old Tlometsane, were delivered by his family, close friends as well as high ranking South African Police Service (SAPS) officers.

He was ambushed together with his colleague Constable Siphiwe Sibeko, when they responded to a call. Sibeko was laid to rest in Springs on Saturday.

Two civilians, Roleen Lessing and Jaydin Magerman, were also killed in the Reiger Park shootings last week.

The anti-gang unit member has been laid to rest at his home village at Gedroogde village in Zebediela. The family says they are now starting to find closure following his killing at Reiger Park last week.

David Tlometsane, family spokesperson, says, “The family has now found closure because everything is finally in order. We have buried him, and everything is settled. We are very happy to have reached this stage because we were assured that everything would be fine.”

Those who knew Tlometsane have described him as a quiet individual who respected everyone. Neighbors say the entire village was proud of him.

Neighbour Refilwe Kekana says, “He grew up before our eyes as a well-disciplined, clean and shy young man. When he became a police officer, we were happy that he would inspire many children in the village. We lost him in a painful way, as we were still expecting a lot from him as a village. We feel sorry for his family, especially his mother and father, as well as his other relatives. As Gedroogde village, we are crying with you.”

Colleagues, including members of the anti-gang-unit and other top SAPS officials came out to pay their last respects to Tlomatsane. The Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane says they are pursuing leads to arrest the suspects.

Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, acting National Police Commissioner, “Indeed, there is one person behind bars, and his appearance has also been postponed to 25 August. We are pursuing more suspects, while investigations are ongoing and at an advanced stage. We are confident that more people will be brought to book to answer for this terrible crime they have committed.”

Tlometsane leaves behind his parents, siblings and a child. Investigations into the shooting are continuing.

Police search for more suspects linked to Reiger Park cop murders