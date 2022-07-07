The case against convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been postponed to September.

Smartly dressed with leg shackles, she made a brief appearance on Thursday in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on two counts of conspiracy to murder.

Ndlovu is now accused of plotting to murder officer Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, who investigated her killing sprees of her own family members.

The other officer she is accused of plotting to kill is Colonel Nthipe Boloka, who was her station commander at the Tembisa south police station where she served as a sergeant until her arrest.

Ndlovu gained infamy last year when she was sentenced to six life imprisonments for the murder of her five family members and a lover.

The motive: to benefit financially from their insurance policies. She is believed to have cashed in over a million rand.

She was also back in the dock for planning a hit on her co-accused, Nomsa Mudua’s husband.

Another co-accused remains at large with the state trying to effect an arrest.

Update on today’s court proceedings:

Ndlovu did not show remorse

Many people in Mpumalanga feel Ndlovu did not show any remorse during her murder trial, calling for her to be punished harshly.

“While she was in court you could by the look that of her eyes that she is evil, no remorse at all. There is nothing that is more important than a family, family my brother is very important so if you don’t care about your family so what about the society, no mercy, harsh sentence,” says a resident.

“We can look at Rosemary Ndlovu as an individual who committed crime but when you look at where she comes from you find she comes from a rural area. When she left Bushbuckridge for Johannesburg she went to find money, unfortunately, she went to casinos and had friends who would not advise her accordingly. If she had those who could have advised correctly, she was going to think about her mom,” adds another resident.

The murders Ndlovu has been found guilty of:

Witness Madala Homu in March 2012, cashing in R131 000 from insurance policies;

Sister Audrey Ndlovu killed in 2013, cashing in R717 000;

Boyfriend Morris Mabasa murder, cashing in R416 000;

Niece Zanele Motha who died in June 2016, cashing in R120 000 from the insurance;

Mayeni Mashaba who died in 2017;

Mashego who was murdered in January 2018

-Additional reporting by Sipho Kekana