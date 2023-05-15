University of Johannesburg Politics Professor Chris Landsberg has warned of serious consequences for South Africa, should substantial evidence surface that weapons were sold to Russia.

It follows recent comments made by the US ambassador, Reuben Brigety, on the alleged sale of weapons to Russia.

Calls are mounting for Brigety’s removal, following his allegations that a Russian ship had been loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town last year.

Landsberg says, “Here is the real issue, if it is true that SA did sell weapons or weapons made its way from SA to Russia, the ramifications and implications are serious for us all. It means that we effectively become a player in this war and no longer can we go around parading as this neutral voice of reason or mediator interested in resolving conflicts. The consequences are serious.”

