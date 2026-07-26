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Congo says number of confirmed Ebola cases surpasses 3 000

  • Ebola outbreak has been declared a global health emergency
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 3 075, including 1 354 deaths, government data showed on Saturday.

The World Health Organization has however said the true scale of the outbreak could be two to four times larger than official data suggest.

The Ebola outbreak, Congo’s 17th, was declared in mid-May but experts believe infections started circulating weeks earlier. It is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which has a fatality rate of about 40%.

There is no approved vaccine.

Congo’s public health institute said the increase reported on Friday was largely driven by the reconciliation of data from Ituri and North Kivu provinces with national figures.

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