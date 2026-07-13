Congo says Ebola outbreak spreads to provinces Haut-Uele and Tshopo

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to two new provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said in a report released on Sunday.

“Although current investigations suggest that all cases detected in these two provinces are primarily imported from Niania in Ituri (province), it is necessary and appropriate … to consider these two provinces as an epidemic zone,” the National Institute of Public Health said in its report.

The outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has now affected five Congolese provinces. It has killed hundreds of people in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

The DRC government said the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country rose to 1 873, including 672 deaths.

The University of Oxford has launched the first human trial of a vaccine against Bundibugyo Ebola virus, seeking to accelerate efforts to combat an outbreak spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, the university said on Monday.