Congo opposition alleges fraud in election

Democratic Republic of Congo was holding presidential and legislative elections on Wednesday after a chaotic campaign marred by opposition allegations of fraud, electoral violence, and logistical setbacks that could prevent many from voting.

At stake is not just the legitimacy of the next administration. Congolese election disputes often spark violent unrest with potentially far-reaching consequences. Congo is the world’s third largest copper producer, and the top producer of cobalt, a battery component needed for the green transition.

Delays were reported in several towns in Congo’s rebel-plagued east and in the capital Kinshasa, voting materials had not arrived at polling stations and voter lists were not published.

“It is total chaos,” said presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, runner-up in the disputed 2018 presidential election.

Fayulu said that while the vote was well-organised in the upmarket Gombe district in the capital where he voted, it was not the case elsewhere.

“If all the people don’t vote in all the polling stations indicated by the CENI (election commission), we won’t accept these elections,” Fayulu warned.

Another presidential candidate, Nobel Peace Laureate Denis Mukwege, told journalists after voting that he was concerned about how election day was progressing. Before the vote he warned that the “electoral fraud of the century (is) taking place”.

Meanwhile millionaire businessman and former governor Moise Katumbi, a strong challenger in the presidential race, urged his supporters to monitor the publication of results in each polling station.

“The only results that we will accept are results that must be posted at each polling station. For now, I’ll not judge the organisation of the vote but there are many failures,” he said after voting in the mining town of Lubumbashi.