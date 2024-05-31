Confirmed rabies case in Western Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says a case of rabies has been confirmed in a pet dog in the Capri area of the Southern Peninsula in Cape Town.

State Veterinarian, Dr Vivien Malan, says the infected dog and a younger dog from the same household, which was injured, were humanely euthanized.

Malan says the source of the infection is currently unclear as neither of the dogs in the household had travelled outside the province recently.

“Rabies can be transmitted to people and is 100% fatal if symptoms appear. the disease can be prevented by vaccinating your dog and cat. Vaccination campaigns will be carried out in the area around the outbreak by local animal welfare organisations, private veterinary practices and Western Cape veterinary services,” Malan explains.