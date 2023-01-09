The Eastern Cape Health Department says the COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Motherwell NU2 clinic in Gqeberha are not linked to the new sub-variant XBB 1.5.

Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the clinic – these include three staff members and one patient. The department says all the new cases have been referred to the outreach teams for contact tracing and testing.

The department is calling on the public to remain vigilant and to take all necessary steps to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The department says it will continue to monitor the infections throughout the province and further encourages the public to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Provincial health department spokesperson, Yonela Dekeda says the new cases are not linked to the new variant. “These cases are not linked to the newly discovered XBB 1.5 variant the department is calling on the public to remain vigilant and to take all necessary non-pharmaceutical steps to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“COVID-19 remains an infection we need to be aware of, even though the number of infections and deaths is low. The department still continues to implement its vaccination rollout programme in health facilities,” Dekeda explains.

VIDEO: Eastern Cape Health confirms four Covid-19 cases in Gqeberha

Members of the public say they will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols. “Everywhere we are going, we ask everyone to continue with the COVID-19 protocols – wearing a mask, sanitising, and continue to eat those remedies that were suggested. COVID-19 protocols are being observed in this clinic and people are provided with masks to wear and there is a sanitiser at the gate. We adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.”

The Eastern Cape Health Department says it has administered about 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccination so far. More than 2.2 million people have been fully vaccinated in the province.