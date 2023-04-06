The Sharks are preparing for what has the makings of an epic clash when they face the mighty Stade Toulousain in Toulouse on Saturday at the quarter-final stage of the European Champions Cup.

The Sharks will be without Springbok standouts Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse, who have both injured their shoulders.

However, after thrashing Irish powerhouses Munster in the round of 16, the Sharks have some momentum on their side.

The previous week, the Durban side had lost away to the Scarlets in Wales in the United Rugby Championship.

They return to Europe to face the five time champions Toulouse in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup with renewed confidence according to centre Lukhanyo Am.

Am says they need the momentum to carry them through the final stages of the tournament.

“Two weeks back it was our first game in eight weeks as a group because we had a Springbok Camp which disturbed the continuity in the team. So we were undercooked against the Scarlets which I think it was a good thing that we did go up there and get game time and gel as a team together and it was quite evident in terms of performance last week against Munster that it did help us. It was very beneficial so now that it is playoffs rugby, it’s getting one or two good wins and you get your momentum from there. So, we’re definitely in a good space and we are going up there to play rugby.”