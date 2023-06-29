Condolences are pouring in following the passing of the wife of Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha. Margaret Mathabatha passed away on Wednesday after a short illness. The first lady of the province died at the age of 61.

She was known as a philanthropist through the First Lady Trust that helped the less fortunate with food parcels, wheelchairs and houses. One of the families whose house was built at Matakanye village outside Polokwane, has expressed shock at Mathabatha’s death.

Family spokesperson Betty Makobela says they are saddened by the news of her passing.

“We were struggling before and then the first lady came and helped my mom. She built us a big house and we were very happy about that. We are very sorry about the death of the first lady, it’s very touching to us, especially to mom because she is the one who helped us have a proper home.”

Political parties sympathise with family

The African National Congress in Limpopo has also passed its condolences. ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka has described her as a selfless woman.

“Comrade Maggie Mathabatha was one of the women with an extra ordinary character. She was the patron of the Limpopo First Lady Trust; she was exemplified compassion and leadership. She is leaving an indelible mark on the socioeconomic landscape of the province. Her efforts to champion the rights and the well-being of disadvantaged individuals will forever be remembered by her family.”

The Democratic Alliance in Limpopo has also sent its condolences to the bereaved Mathabatha family and relatives. DA caucus leader Desiree van der Walt says Mathabatha will be remembered for being a philanthropist through the Trust.

Funeral preparations

Meanwhile, the Premier’s spokesperson Willy Mosoma says funeral preparations for Margaret Mathabatha are under way.

“What we can confirm now, the word from the family is very clear that everything is going to happen here in Polokwane because as you know that they’ve got their homestead around Ga Mphahlele but it’s confirmed that the funeral services and everything is going to be here. We are just awaiting the premier who is just busy in a meeting as we speak now, with the family to conclude. But in principle we know that the burial is going to happen next week. We just need to be very sure about the exact day of next week.” – Report by Baatseba Mabowa