ConCourt’s latest ruling on Zim permits hailed

African Diaspora Global Network (ADGN) chairperson Vusimuzi Sibanda says the loss for the Home Affairs Department’s legal battle in the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) matter is good news for permit holders in the country.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court dismissed Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s application to appeal a High Court ruling that the ZEP programme was unlawfully terminated.

The court further granted an interim interdict which stops government from detaining or deporting any holder of the permit.

Sibanda says the Minister wasted taxpayers’ money by not adhering to the law in the matter.

“The minister in January 2022 sent out letters informing ZEP holders that they could make presentations but that was (not) accomplished because it was long after the decision had been taken. He (Minister) continued to go to court wasting the taxpayers’ money. He went to the High Court and he appealed. He then went to the Supreme Court and now he’s been to the Constitutional Court knowing very well that he had no leg to stand on,” Sibanda says.