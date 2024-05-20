ConCourt’s judgment on Zuma won’t affect the ballot paper: IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The IEC says today’s judgment of the Constitutional Court will not in any way affect the ballot papers for the upcoming elections.

The apex court overturned a decision of the Electoral Court which allowed former President Jacob Zuma to run in the polls scheduled to take place in nine days.

The Commission says former President Jacob Zuma’s picture will remain in the cluster of identifiers of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party but his name will now be removed from the list of candidates nominated by MK Party.

Elections 2024 | Lawson Naidoo reaction on ConCourt ruling on Zuma:

