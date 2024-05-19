ConCourt to deliver judgment in IEC appeal on Zuma’s eligibility

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Constitutional Court will on Monday hand down its judgment on the IEC’s appeal against the Electoral court order on former President Jacob Zuma’s candidacy.

The apex court heard arguments earlier this month on the correct interpretation of Section 47(1)(E) of the Constitution – which governs who qualifies for membership of the National Assembly.

The IEC’s case seeks to bring finality to the correct interpretation and whether it applies to former President Zuma, who was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for contempt in the same apex court.

The apex court will answer several questions in its judgment, including: on the proper interpretation of the said section, is Zuma disqualified from standing as a candidate for the National Assembly?

What effect does a remission of sentence have on a sentence for the purposes of that section? As well as whether the Commission exceeded its powers or demonstrated a reasonable apprehension of bias when it determined the eligibility of Zuma.

