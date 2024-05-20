ConCourt ruling on Zuma doesn’t change anything: MK Party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) says the Constitutional Court’s decision earlier on Monday that it’s leader former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to go to parliament does not change anything. The party was reacting to the apex court’s ruling, which confirmed that Zuma cannot be elected to go to parliament in the upcoming elections later this month.

MK Party Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela says, “This doesn’t change anything. President Jacob Zuma is still on the ballot, which is what we wanted to achieve, which was achieved and we are going to continue to campaign for a two-thirds majority to change this constitution. And it further reinforces our position. Remember you have 10 individuals here in the form of judges, 60% of them, 6 of them would not recuse themselves. Naturally, the judgement that is now handed down would be going against the initial 15-month sentence that was handed down to President Zuma in the first place. So, they are conflicted.”

2024 Elections | MK Party calls judiciary into question after ConCourt ruling on Zuma’s eligibility