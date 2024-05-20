ConCourt rules Zuma not eligible to stand for May polls

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to stand for this month’s elections.

The court has just delivered judgment in the Electoral Commission’s appeal of the Electoral Court order that allowed Zuma to remain on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s candidates’ list.

The commission approached the Apex court to seek clarity on the interpretation of a section of the constitution that relates to grounds on which people are eligible or ineligible to stand for elections.

The Apex court heard arguments earlier this month on the correct interpretation of Section 47(1)(E) of the Constitution – which governs who qualifies for membership of the National Assembly.

The IEC’s case sought to bring finality to the correct interpretation and whether it applies to the former president, who was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for contempt in the same apex court.

