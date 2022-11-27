The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says that their picket outside the Constitutional Court is not an attack on the judiciary.

On Saturday, Lesufi joined the ANC and its alliance partners, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), to protest against the court’s order to release the former SACP Secretary-General Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus.

On Monday, the court ordered that the Polish immigrant be granted parole within 10 days.

The court ruling has left the SACP, the Hani family and other interested parties outraged.

“Are we here to burn down this Constitutional Court? No. Are we here to either attack personally any judge here? No. We are just outside to demonstrate our dissatisfaction and it is there in the Bill of Rights,” says Lesufi.

The tripartite alliance partners, the ANC, SACP and COSATU say they are still in the dark about the brutal murder of Hani.

Speaking outside the court, military veteran Dan Hato raised the issue of transparency.

“We are not against the judiciary, but we want the truth and the truth is simple, Janusz Walus has not told us what really happened, who was his collaborators,” says Hato.

