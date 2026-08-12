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ConCourt dismisses appeal application regarding Ramaphosa’s interdict

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the application for leave to appeal directly to it, the interdict granted to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the Western Cape High Court.

Last month, the Western Cape High Court halted the oral testimony or public hearings of the Impeachment Committee, pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

The review is scheduled to be heard in September.

The ATM, EFF, MKP and the Impeachment Committee appealed directly to the Constitutional Court.

The Chairperson of the Impeachment Committee, Makashule Gana, says they note the judgment and will continue with their preparatory work.

“We are moving to finalize the terms of reference, we are going to meet next week to move closer to finalizing the terms of reference but also to get an update in the appointment of the evidence leader so the preparatory work of the committee has not been interdicted and will continue to work to ensure that the all the preparatory work is finalized.”

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