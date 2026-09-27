Concordia residents welcome alternative leadership to Knysna Council

Residents of Concordia in Knysna, Western Cape, say they welcome any alternative to their current council leadership, which can bring about changes to their town and their lives.

They were speaking during the South African Communist Party (SACP) door-to-door campaign with General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila says they have a plan to fix Knysna, which is currently under a structured section 154 intergovernmental support.

This was implemented by national government to address ongoing infrastructure, water, sanitation and governance challenges.

Thandile Mqeke, who turns 18 next month, says she hopes to make a difference with her vote.

“I would really hope that they try to reduce the crime rates in this community because we do have a lot of crime and the crime rates are high. And I would hope that they create more jobs for people because a lot of people are unemployed. And if we being honest unemployment is high. So I really hope they fix our roads and they offer people more job opportunities.”