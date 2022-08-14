The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (IGUA-SA) has voiced concern over Sasol Gas’ intention to increase prices by 96%.

National Energy Regulator of South Africa, NERSA, has not yet approved the increases.

The Association’s CEO, Jaco Human, says the hikes will adversely affect consumers and the economy.

“We need to step back a few steps. NERSA has failed over the last 10 years to come up with a pricing methodology for gas that meets the requirements in law and economics. I think it is a pure 96% profit. Costs haven’t increased much and it is negligible.

It is price gauging in our view. Its bread and beer, usually the beverage side, that are exposed to gas inputs. Of course, the many manufacturing industries such as steel, glass, ceramics, sugar, and paper – all these are inputs requiring gas energy. So Sasol will be extracting R335-million a month out of the economy.”

