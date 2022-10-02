Residents of Reservior Hills in Durban have expressed their dissatisfaction about the relocation of 47 families who will be accommodated in the area.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube together with MEC for Human Settlements Dr. Ntuthuko Mahlaba announced today that the families who were accommodated at the Truro community hall at Westville will be moved to Reservoir Hills.

However residents of Reservior Hills feel that they have been excluded in discussions around the relocation plans to their area.

The Chairperson of the Reservoir Hills Residents Association Ish Praladah says there was no consultation about the relocation.

“As Chair of Reservoir hills residents have been talking to me about boycotts, in now because we are tired of being used the situation at the moment”, Praladah added

Praladah further added that ” I only came to know this morning I get a WhatsApp message to come to Truro hall and my intention was we are going to O’Flahrty road the residents were going to a flats in Oflati road when I came this morning it’s Manson crescent so I said there’s some misconception here.

MEDIA BRIEFING: COMPREHENSIVE UPDATE ON THE PROVINCE’S RECOVERY 5 MONTHS SINCE FLOOD DISASTERShttps://t.co/skvVEjR0fK — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) October 2, 2022